Elbit Systems Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the aerospace company on Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd.

Elbit Systems has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Elbit Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 23.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Elbit Systems to earn $9.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.6%.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Elbit Systems Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of ESLT opened at $174.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.45. Elbit Systems has a 52 week low of $144.72 and a 52 week high of $244.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.24 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Elbit Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aerostructures; unmanned aircraft systems; electro-optic, night vision, and countermeasures systems; naval systems; land vehicle systems; munitions, such as precision munitions for land, air, and sea applications; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and other commercial activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.