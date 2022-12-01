Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Vivid Seats to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Vivid Seats in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a hold rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Vivid Seats from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Vivid Seats from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Vivid Seats from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.89.

Get Vivid Seats alerts:

Vivid Seats Trading Up 7.3 %

Shares of SEAT opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.21. Vivid Seats has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $12.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vivid Seats

Vivid Seats Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEAT. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new position in Vivid Seats in the 2nd quarter worth $388,867,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vivid Seats by 160.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,206,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,674 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Vivid Seats by 18.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,577,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,066,000 after acquiring an additional 705,194 shares during the period. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vivid Seats during the third quarter valued at about $2,754,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vivid Seats during the third quarter valued at about $2,604,000. 37.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vivid Seats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivid Seats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.