Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet downgraded shares of Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Elbit Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Elbit Systems Stock Performance

Shares of ESLT opened at $174.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.24 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $196.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Elbit Systems has a 1 year low of $144.72 and a 1 year high of $244.80.

Elbit Systems Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Elbit Systems

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is 37.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,360,000 after purchasing an additional 8,689 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elbit Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 22.2% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in Elbit Systems by 12.9% during the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,050,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $468,220,000 after buying an additional 234,434 shares during the period.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aerostructures; unmanned aircraft systems; electro-optic, night vision, and countermeasures systems; naval systems; land vehicle systems; munitions, such as precision munitions for land, air, and sea applications; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and other commercial activities.

