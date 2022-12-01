Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AY. Bank of America cut Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.63.

Shares of NASDAQ AY opened at $27.90 on Tuesday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a one year low of $24.42 and a one year high of $39.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -164.11 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,047.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 40.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

