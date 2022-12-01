TheStreet Downgrades AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) to C

TheStreet cut shares of AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ABC. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $174.25.

NYSE:ABC opened at $170.69 on Tuesday. AmerisourceBergen has a 12 month low of $113.68 and a 12 month high of $171.24. The firm has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.24 and its 200-day moving average is $147.36.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 444.46%. The business had revenue of $61.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total value of $1,634,752.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,217,347.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total transaction of $1,634,752.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,217,347.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 21,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $3,488,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,278,915 shares of company stock worth $2,052,750,071. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

