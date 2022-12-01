TheStreet Downgrades Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

HII has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $258.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $245.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $259.88.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $231.96 on Tuesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 12-month low of $175.50 and a 12-month high of $260.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $235.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.53. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.67.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.10). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Ingalls Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $8,511,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

(Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.