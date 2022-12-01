Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Receives Sector Perform Overweight Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reissued their sector perform overweight rating on shares of Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Rogers Sugar’s FY2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on RSI. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Rogers Sugar Stock Performance

Shares of RSI stock opened at C$6.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.40. Rogers Sugar has a 52 week low of C$5.68 and a 52 week high of C$6.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$635.63 million and a PE ratio of 14.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$5.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.14.

About Rogers Sugar

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

Featured Stories

