Insider Selling: Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) VP Sells $12,250.00 in Stock

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $12,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,106 shares in the company, valued at $4,667,985. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Atkore Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE ATKR opened at $122.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Atkore Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.50 and a 12 month high of $123.53.

Get Atkore alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Atkore from $94.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Atkore in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Atkore from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atkore in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Atkore from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.50.

Institutional Trading of Atkore

Atkore Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Atkore by 684.2% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Atkore by 3,577.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Atkore by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Atkore during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Atkore by 169.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.