Insider Selling: Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) VP Sells $12,250.00 in Stock

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $12,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,106 shares in the company, valued at $4,667,985. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Atkore Trading Up 3.1 %
NYSE ATKR opened at $122.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Atkore Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.50 and a 12 month high of $123.53.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ATKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Atkore from $94.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Atkore in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Atkore from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atkore in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Atkore from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.50.
Institutional Trading of Atkore
Atkore Company Profile
Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atkore (ATKR)
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- 3 Dividend Growers With Good 2023 Growth Prospects
Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.