GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) CEO Purchases $12,400.00 in Stock

GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Rating) CEO Kyle Justin Loudermilk purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.62 per share, for a total transaction of $12,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,022,271 shares in the company, valued at $633,808.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

GSE Systems Stock Performance

Shares of GVP opened at $0.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. GSE Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $2.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average of $1.07.

Get GSE Systems alerts:

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.90 million for the quarter. GSE Systems had a negative return on equity of 40.01% and a negative net margin of 30.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of GSE Systems

Separately, TheStreet lowered GSE Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GSE Systems stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 455,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,333 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 2.17% of GSE Systems worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 25.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSE Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GSE Systems, Inc provides professional and technical engineering, staffing services, and simulation software to the power and process industries in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GSE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.