Klaus Georg Schmid Acquires 50,000 Shares of Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU) Stock

Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU – Get Rating) Director Klaus Georg Schmid purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,564,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,391,000.

Klaus Georg Schmid also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Blue Star Gold alerts:

On Monday, November 28th, Klaus Georg Schmid purchased 34,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,888.00.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Klaus Georg Schmid purchased 70,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,850.00.

On Saturday, November 19th, Klaus Georg Schmid acquired 30,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,100.00.

On Thursday, November 17th, Klaus Georg Schmid acquired 88,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,760.00.

On Thursday, November 3rd, Klaus Georg Schmid acquired 205,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,660.00.

On Friday, October 28th, Klaus Georg Schmid acquired 53,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,925.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Klaus Georg Schmid acquired 27,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,642.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Klaus Georg Schmid acquired 25,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,000.00.

On Friday, October 21st, Klaus Georg Schmid acquired 209,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,980.00.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Klaus Georg Schmid acquired 50,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,250.00.

Blue Star Gold Stock Performance

BAU opened at C$0.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.18, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Blue Star Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.44 million and a PE ratio of -4.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.47.

About Blue Star Gold

Blue Star Gold Corp. acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Hood River property covering an area of approximately 8,015 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada. It also holds interest in the Ulu property that covers an area of 947 hectares located in western Nunavut; and the Roma Project that consists of 9 mineral claims covering an area of 7,683 hectares located in the High Lake Greenstone Belt.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Star Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Star Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.