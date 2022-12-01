West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) CEO Acquires $12,686.20 in Stock

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) CEO David D. Nelson purchased 548 shares of West Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.15 per share, with a total value of $12,686.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,583.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

West Bancorporation Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of West Bancorporation stock opened at $24.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $400.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.64. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.39 and a fifty-two week high of $32.60.

West Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.13%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WTBA shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on West Bancorporation to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on West Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 21.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 119.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 36,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 121.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 28,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 15,496 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 4.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in West Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at $335,000. 41.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

