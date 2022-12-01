Insider Buying: Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) Director Buys 35,000 Shares of Stock

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating) Director Michael Forrest Hughes purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.37 per share, with a total value of $12,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 417,568 shares in the company, valued at $154,500.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Stock Performance

Mawson Infrastructure Group stock opened at $0.34 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $27.63 million, a P/E ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.41. Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.79.

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $28.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.40 million. Mawson Infrastructure Group had a negative return on equity of 12.60% and a negative net margin of 36.41%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mawson Infrastructure Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Mawson Infrastructure Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 156,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group by 25.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 49,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 10,012 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group by 24.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 11,430 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MIGI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group from $12.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group from $17.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc, a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining in the United States and Australia. It owns and operates modular data centers. The company is based in North Sydney, Australia.

