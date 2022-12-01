Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson Purchases 15,105 Shares of WAM Strategic Value Limited (ASX:WAR) Stock

WAM Strategic Value Limited (ASX:WAR – Get Rating) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 15,105 shares of WAM Strategic Value stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.02 ($0.68) per share, with a total value of A$15,376.89 ($10,251.26).

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 17,043 shares of WAM Strategic Value stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.02 ($0.68) per share, with a total value of A$17,349.77 ($11,566.52).

On Friday, November 18th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 16,399 shares of WAM Strategic Value stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.01 ($0.68) per share, with a total value of A$16,612.19 ($11,074.79).

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, October 2nd.

WAM Strategic Value Limited invests in discounted assets. The company provide capital growth over medium to long term, deliver fully franked dividends and preserve capital. It also offers risk-adjusted returns and intends to invest in LIC. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

