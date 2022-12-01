OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Director Buys $17,136.18 in Stock

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) Director Theodore G. Schwartz bought 6,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.49 per share, with a total value of $17,136.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 395,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,745.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

OppFi Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of OPFI stock opened at $2.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $272.85 million, a PE ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.40. OppFi Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $6.68.

Get OppFi alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OppFi

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elgethun Capital Management raised its position in shares of OppFi by 1.2% in the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 696,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 8,541 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of OppFi by 20.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of OppFi in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OppFi in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of OppFi by 479.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 7,196 shares in the last quarter. 3.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About OppFi

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OPFI. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of OppFi from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of OppFi from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of OppFi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

(Get Rating)

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OppFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OppFi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.