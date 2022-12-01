electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Director Buys $15,500.00 in Stock

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) Director Joseph P. Errico acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.31 per share, for a total transaction of $15,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,393,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,094.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
electroCore Price Performance
NASDAQ ECOR opened at $0.33 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.80. electroCore, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $0.98.
electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.98 million for the quarter. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 72.36% and a negative net margin of 283.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that electroCore, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of electroCore
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of electroCore from GBX 390 ($4.67) to GBX 330 ($3.95) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.
electroCore Company Profile
electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.
See Also
