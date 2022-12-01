electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Director Buys $15,500.00 in Stock

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) Director Joseph P. Errico acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.31 per share, for a total transaction of $15,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,393,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,094.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ ECOR opened at $0.33 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.80. electroCore, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $0.98.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.98 million for the quarter. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 72.36% and a negative net margin of 283.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that electroCore, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of electroCore by 40.0% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of electroCore in the first quarter worth $90,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of electroCore by 18.0% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 5,493,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 838,129 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of electroCore by 102.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 132,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of electroCore by 31.6% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 307,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of electroCore from GBX 390 ($4.67) to GBX 330 ($3.95) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

