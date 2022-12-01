Chris H. Takimoto Sells 877 Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Stock

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) insider Chris H. Takimoto sold 877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $18,916.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,239.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

IGM Biosciences Stock Up 6.9 %

Shares of IGMS opened at $22.01 on Thursday. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.67 and a 12-month high of $53.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.56 and its 200 day moving average is $19.48. The stock has a market cap of $942.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of -0.48.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IGM Biosciences

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in IGM Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in IGM Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Artal Group S.A. lifted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,460,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 376.1% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 36,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 28,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in IGM Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $373,000. 41.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down previously from $61.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $74.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.36.

(Get Rating)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.