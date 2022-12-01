Chris H. Takimoto Sells 877 Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Stock

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) insider Chris H. Takimoto sold 877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $18,916.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,239.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
IGM Biosciences Stock Up 6.9 %
Shares of IGMS opened at $22.01 on Thursday. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.67 and a 12-month high of $53.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.56 and its 200 day moving average is $19.48. The stock has a market cap of $942.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of -0.48.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On IGM Biosciences
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in IGM Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in IGM Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Artal Group S.A. lifted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,460,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 376.1% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 36,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 28,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in IGM Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $373,000. 41.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
IGM Biosciences Company Profile
IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).
