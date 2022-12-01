Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Shares Down 2.2%

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.69 and last traded at $15.82. 2,278 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 495,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.18.

Several research firms have weighed in on NAPA. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.44.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.76 and its 200-day moving average is $17.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAPA. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 18.5% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 43.5% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 309,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 93,800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio during the third quarter worth $2,271,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 41.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 128,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 37,785 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio during the third quarter worth $2,873,000. 99.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

