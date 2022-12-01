Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Trading 7% Higher

Shares of Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) traded up 7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.41 and last traded at $9.16. 6,297 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 548,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Expensify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Expensify from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Expensify from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Expensify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

Get Expensify alerts:

Expensify Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Expensify news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,561,331 shares in the company, valued at $49,360,047.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 21.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXFY. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Expensify during the second quarter worth $54,459,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expensify by 58.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,866,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,326 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Expensify by 452.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 754,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,228,000 after acquiring an additional 618,022 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify in the second quarter valued at $10,382,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expensify by 61.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,349,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,084,000 after acquiring an additional 512,628 shares in the last quarter. 51.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Expensify

(Get Rating)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.