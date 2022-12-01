Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) VP Sells $35,100.00 in Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) VP David Allen Kapp sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $35,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cogent Communications Price Performance

CCOI opened at $58.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.98. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.75 and a 12 month high of $79.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.94, a P/E/G ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.33.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.915 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 762.52%.

Institutional Trading of Cogent Communications

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Cogent Communications by 70.8% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 862.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications during the third quarter worth $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Cogent Communications by 50.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on Cogent Communications to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Cogent Communications from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cogent Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

