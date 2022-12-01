Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 576,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,060 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $29,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on CCEP shares. UBS Group raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.77.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Increases Dividend

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $53.09 on Thursday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $59.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.19.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

