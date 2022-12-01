Credit Suisse AG Sells 60,756 Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,593,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,756 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.91% of AbCellera Biologics worth $27,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. 44.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. SVB Leerink increased their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Shares of AbCellera Biologics stock opened at $12.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of -0.54. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $15.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.74.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

