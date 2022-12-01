Credit Suisse AG Trims Stock Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 466,678 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 24,780 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $27,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Targa Resources by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 183,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,816,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the first quarter valued at about $293,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 103.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 281,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,476,000 after acquiring an additional 143,410 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 86,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Targa Resources Stock Up 0.9 %

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $74.39 on Thursday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $47.57 and a 52-week high of $81.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.79 and a 200 day moving average of $67.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.18 and a beta of 2.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 62,326 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $4,228,195.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,692 shares in the company, valued at $6,016,865.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 62,326 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $4,228,195.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,692 shares in the company, valued at $6,016,865.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $147,834.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,099,049.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Articles

