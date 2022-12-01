Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Stake Boosted by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,030 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.15% of Catalent worth $27,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Catalent in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Catalent in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Catalent by 408.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Catalent in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Catalent by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $50.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.69 and a 52-week high of $136.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.21.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.24). Catalent had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Catalent from $120.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Catalent to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Catalent from $123.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Catalent from $105.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.80.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $161,349.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,247.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $161,349.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,247.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $72,037.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,495.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

