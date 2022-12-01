Credit Suisse AG Sells 27,826 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,826 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.10% of M&T Bank worth $28,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 146.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 257,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,101,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,291,378,000 after purchasing an additional 70,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total transaction of $377,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,203.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MTB stock opened at $170.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.79. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $141.49 and a twelve month high of $193.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.38 and a 200-day moving average of $173.60.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($0.38). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MTB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Wedbush cut their target price on M&T Bank from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.92.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

