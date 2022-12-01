Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 815,495 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 50,455 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $29,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,828,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,850,754,000 after buying an additional 455,952 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203,831 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,191,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $507,304,000 after purchasing an additional 50,382 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 410.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,770,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641,334 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,279,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,320,000 after purchasing an additional 403,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $42.38 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.38. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CFG shares. Compass Point dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

