Credit Suisse AG Purchases 1,199,166 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,220,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,199,166 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.16% of Palantir Technologies worth $29,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 26.4% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 30,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,427 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 244.3% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 28,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 20,017 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 3,551.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 888,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,057,000 after purchasing an additional 863,982 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 81.0% during the second quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 177,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 79,355 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $235,000. 30.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 79,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total transaction of $578,267.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $4,292. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total value of $362,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,855,012 shares in the company, valued at $13,430,286.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 79,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total value of $578,267.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $4,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 269,341 shares of company stock worth $1,941,056. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

PLTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Palantir Technologies to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

NYSE:PLTR opened at $7.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.91 and its 200-day moving average is $8.53. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $21.40.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

