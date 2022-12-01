Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,002 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,594 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.22% of Generac worth $29,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Generac by 92.8% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,692,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,345,000 after buying an additional 814,325 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Generac during the second quarter worth about $67,051,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Generac by 95.3% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,589,000 after buying an additional 152,009 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Generac by 5,480.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 145,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,764,000 after buying an additional 142,494 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Generac by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,012,595,000 after buying an additional 130,854 shares during the period. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Generac

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $595,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,950,823.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Stock Performance

Generac stock opened at $105.52 on Thursday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.92 and a 12-month high of $442.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. Generac had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GNRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $381.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $305.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $131.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Argus downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.73.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

