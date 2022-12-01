Credit Suisse AG Has $29.43 Million Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 504,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 207,123 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $29,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,563,000 after buying an additional 25,448 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 331,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,576,000 after buying an additional 16,013 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 115,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,163,000 after buying an additional 29,154 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 36,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,624,000 after buying an additional 5,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 28,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 8,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Shares of BRO stock opened at $59.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.10 and a 200-day moving average of $60.30. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $74.00.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.10). Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $927.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.88.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.