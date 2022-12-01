Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 445,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,403 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.18% of Principal Financial Group worth $29,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,028,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,953,000 after buying an additional 150,598 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,253,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,017,000 after acquiring an additional 756,508 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 26.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,006,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916,493 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,113,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,986,000 after purchasing an additional 43,319 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,054,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,615,000 after purchasing an additional 251,562 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFG stock opened at $89.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.05. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.05 and a 52-week high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.41%.

In related news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $191,967.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,215. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $1,123,341.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,512.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $191,967.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on PFG shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Principal Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI lowered Principal Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

