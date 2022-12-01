Credit Suisse AG Sells 277,676 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,730,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 277,676 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.19% of KeyCorp worth $29,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 72.5% in the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 77,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 32,725 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 29.9% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 214,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 49,234 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 6.3% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 940,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,208,000 after purchasing an additional 55,540 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.1% during the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 213,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 215,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 22,434 shares in the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KEY shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp to $16.50 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $26.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.64.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

KeyCorp Stock Performance

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $91,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,205.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $18.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.51 and its 200 day moving average is $17.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.29. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $27.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 26.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. This is a boost from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.61%.

KeyCorp Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

