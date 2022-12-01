Credit Suisse AG Has $33.23 Million Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 986,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,497 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.92% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $33,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWC opened at $35.19 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a one year low of $29.55 and a one year high of $41.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.80 and a 200-day moving average of $34.17.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

