Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 9,471 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 241,611 shares.The stock last traded at $17.11 and had previously closed at $16.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Sasol Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sasol

About Sasol

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSL. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Sasol by 37,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Sasol by 148.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Sasol by 700.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Sasol during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Sasol by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through six segments: Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia. It offers acetate, acrylate monomer, ammonia, carbon, chlor alkali, explosive, fertilizer, glycol ether, hydrocarbon blend, inorganic, ketone, mining, polymer, and wax chemicals, as well as lacquer thinners, light alcohols, and phenolics or cresylic acids.

