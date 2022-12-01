Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 9,471 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 241,611 shares.The stock last traded at $17.11 and had previously closed at $16.54.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through six segments: Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia. It offers acetate, acrylate monomer, ammonia, carbon, chlor alkali, explosive, fertilizer, glycol ether, hydrocarbon blend, inorganic, ketone, mining, polymer, and wax chemicals, as well as lacquer thinners, light alcohols, and phenolics or cresylic acids.
