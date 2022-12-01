Credit Suisse AG Sells 17,474 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 267,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,474 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.16% of Liberty Broadband worth $30,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4,437.5% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 222.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LBRDK. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.80.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

In other news, Director Richard R. Green sold 3,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total transaction of $296,883.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,223.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $90.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.86. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $71.70 and a 52-week high of $164.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.08.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

See Also

