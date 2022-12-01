Credit Suisse AG Purchases 120,288 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 550,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,288 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $31,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 128.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193,727 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,127,000 after buying an additional 2,917,683 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1,736.8% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,387,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,788,000 after buying an additional 2,257,867 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 48.5% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,551,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,708,000 after buying an additional 1,813,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the first quarter worth approximately $156,819,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign Trading Up 5.6 %

DOCU stock opened at $47.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $255.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.17 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.09). DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $622.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wedbush raised shares of DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

DocuSign Profile

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.