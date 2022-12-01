Credit Suisse AG Trims Stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 569,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,830 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $32,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in Sealed Air by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 5,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Sealed Air by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Sealed Air by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Sealed Air by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Sealed Air by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Sealed Air

In related news, Director Zubaid Ahmad bought 1,200 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.12 per share, with a total value of $50,544.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $50,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin bought 1,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.33 per share, for a total transaction of $44,330.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 46,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,072,338.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sealed Air Stock Performance

SEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sealed Air from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Sealed Air from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.45.

SEE opened at $53.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.03. Sealed Air Co. has a 1-year low of $41.24 and a 1-year high of $70.72.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 20.57%.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

