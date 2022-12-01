CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Bought by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 11.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,331,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,142,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,255 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,252,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,097,061,000 after purchasing an additional 61,795 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,172,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,830,000 after purchasing an additional 13,528 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 7.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,105,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,117,000 after purchasing an additional 296,933 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,155,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,706,000 after purchasing an additional 25,880 shares during the period. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $25,536.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,425 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $25,536.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,425 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $50,023.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,593.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMS Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CMS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded CMS Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Shares of CMS opened at $61.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.45. The stock has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.33. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $52.41 and a 12 month high of $73.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.16%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also

