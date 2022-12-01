Credit Suisse AG Buys 386,679 Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 930,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 386,679 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 2.29% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $32,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 256.2% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FEZ opened at $40.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.38. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a one year low of $30.13 and a one year high of $47.77.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

