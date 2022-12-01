Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Holdings Decreased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,161,446 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 99,447 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.36% of Juniper Networks worth $33,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Juniper Networks by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,812,549 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,405,114,000 after acquiring an additional 463,356 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Juniper Networks by 1.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,022,598 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $223,767,000 after acquiring an additional 112,755 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Juniper Networks by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,775,661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $177,471,000 after acquiring an additional 123,177 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Juniper Networks by 25.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,682,991 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $99,700,000 after acquiring an additional 547,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Juniper Networks by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,627,855 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $97,651,000 after acquiring an additional 67,474 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $178,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 819,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,418,771.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $178,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 819,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,418,771.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 4,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $135,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,286 shares of company stock worth $5,124,684 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Juniper Networks Stock Up 4.3 %

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $33.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $38.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 65.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on JNPR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.69.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

