KeyCorp Boosts Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Price Target to $467.00

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $455.00 to $467.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 37.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SNPS. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $445.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.25.

SNPS opened at $339.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $51.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.52, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys has a twelve month low of $255.02 and a twelve month high of $391.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.65.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 18.5% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.0% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 3.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 3,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

