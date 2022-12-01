Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,677,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 279,616 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.18% of Amcor worth $33,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Amcor by 5.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 631,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after buying an additional 33,217 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amcor by 477.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 52,498 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Amcor by 9.7% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,267,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,363,000 after purchasing an additional 112,009 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amcor by 15.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,078,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,275,000 after purchasing an additional 144,926 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Amcor by 2.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,068,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,431,000 after purchasing an additional 48,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Amcor news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 497,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $5,954,323.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 497,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $5,954,323.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 1,429,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $17,374,001.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 209,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,540,747.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,131,666 shares of company stock worth $25,869,841 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

AMCR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amcor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.15.

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $12.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.11. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Amcor had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s payout ratio is 87.50%.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

