Credit Suisse AG Has $33.54 Million Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 710,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 331,796 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $33,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 398.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 60.1% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Mosaic to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.06.

Shares of MOS opened at $51.30 on Thursday. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $33.59 and a 52 week high of $79.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.91 and a 200-day moving average of $52.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

