Credit Suisse AG Sells 6,937 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,653 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,937 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.19% of VeriSign worth $33,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in VeriSign by 6.8% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 12.1% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 51,932 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 22.8% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 62,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,439,000 after purchasing an additional 11,583 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 4.1% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 27,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 182.0% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 12,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 8,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VeriSign Price Performance

VRSN opened at $199.81 on Thursday. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.25 and a fifty-two week high of $257.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $185.42 and its 200 day moving average is $181.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.04. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.07% and a negative return on equity of 47.71%. The company had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRSN. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of VeriSign to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VeriSign in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $122,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,171,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $122,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,171,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,485,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,144 shares of company stock worth $630,991 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.