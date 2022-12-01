10,683 Shares in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Purchased by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RAD. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Rite Aid by 59.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Rite Aid in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rite Aid in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Rite Aid in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Rite Aid in the second quarter worth about $106,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RAD has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Rite Aid from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Rite Aid from $7.00 to $4.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rite Aid in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Rite Aid Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of RAD stock opened at $5.07 on Thursday. Rite Aid Co. has a 12 month low of $3.84 and a 12 month high of $15.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.57.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.17). Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 260.98%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Rite Aid Co. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rite Aid

(Get Rating)

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and provides various other pharmacy services and an assortment of products comprising over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care products, seasonal merchandise, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal and general merchandise, pet care, and a variety of other everyday and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs; and a private brand product line.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.