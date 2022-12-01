Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys New Shares in VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,453 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VNET Group during the first quarter worth about $371,000. Harbor Spring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VNET Group during the first quarter worth about $6,081,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its position in VNET Group by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 2,166,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,631,000 after acquiring an additional 426,613 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in VNET Group by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,683,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,160,000 after acquiring an additional 154,264 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in VNET Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,528,000. 58.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on VNET Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut VNET Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.20 to $5.90 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

Shares of VNET opened at $5.01 on Thursday. VNET Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $11.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.30). VNET Group had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a negative return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $257.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that VNET Group, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; server administration services; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

