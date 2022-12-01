Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $86,000 in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,932 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MOMO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hello Group by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,989,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,152 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Hello Group by 269.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,029,853 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,329 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Hello Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,435,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Hello Group by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,344,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,406 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hello Group by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,301,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,865,000 after acquiring an additional 767,373 shares during the period. 61.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MOMO stock opened at $5.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 5.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.00. Hello Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $12.50.

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The information services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Hello Group had a negative return on equity of 28.45% and a negative net margin of 23.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hello Group Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hello Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke, and user participated reality shows.

