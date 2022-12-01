Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,168 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 49.2% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Omnicom Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Omnicom Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Omnicom Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in Omnicom Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $92,027.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,048 shares in the company, valued at $711,297.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE OMC opened at $79.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $91.61. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.86.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OMC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, ING Group began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.60.

About Omnicom Group

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

