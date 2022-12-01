20,620 Shares in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Bought by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 115.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the second quarter worth $48,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the first quarter worth $87,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the second quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 13.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 45.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank began coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clean Energy Fuels currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.08.

Clean Energy Fuels Trading Up 7.1 %

Clean Energy Fuels Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNE opened at $6.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.73 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $8.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.03.

(Get Rating)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.