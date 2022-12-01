Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,255 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in FOX by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FOX by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in FOX by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in FOX by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on FOXA. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of FOX from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Loop Capital lowered shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

FOX Price Performance

About FOX

FOX stock opened at $32.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.67. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $28.01 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

