Fox Run Management L.L.C. Has $93,000 Stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. decreased its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Rating) by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,758 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. grew its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 936,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,320,000 after buying an additional 232,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 610,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 281,082 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 254.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 122,975 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 2nd quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 34,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.66% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Price Performance

Shares of ELP opened at $7.56 on Thursday. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 12-month low of $5.17 and a 12-month high of $8.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.77 and its 200 day moving average is $6.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.67.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and trading of energy to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. The company operates through Power generation and transmission, Power distribution, Gas, and Power sale segments.

