Fox Run Management L.L.C. Cuts Stake in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lowered its holdings in shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,666 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Momentive Global were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MNTV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Momentive Global by 7.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Momentive Global by 1.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 208,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Momentive Global by 6.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Momentive Global by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Equity Management Inc. now owns 12,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Momentive Global by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 299,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Momentive Global from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Momentive Global from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Momentive Global from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Momentive Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Momentive Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

In related news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 19,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $156,202.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,471,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,879,023.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 19,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $156,202.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,471,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,879,023.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 5,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $42,649.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,299.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 36,004 shares of company stock valued at $291,274. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MNTV opened at $7.93 on Thursday. Momentive Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $22.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 37.13% and a negative net margin of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $121.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

